Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

VKTX stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,826,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 143,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 259,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 37,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

