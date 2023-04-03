Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

BMEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $20.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Biomea Fusion from $25.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 718.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.21 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of -1.75. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

