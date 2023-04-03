Analysts Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target at $7.33

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $505.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.

