Analysts Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target at $7.33

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.33.
Several research firms have weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Agenus Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Agenus stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $505.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agenus (AGEN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.