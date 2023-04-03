Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Raab sold 4,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $49,942.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

