Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Director Robert D. Johnson Sells 250 Shares

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP opened at $440.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $429.38 and a 200 day moving average of $418.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.21 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

