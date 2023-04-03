Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells 2,728 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
US Foods Stock Performance
US Foods stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
