Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Insider Sells 2,728 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $99,844.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in US Foods by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at $445,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 470,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

