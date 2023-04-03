Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

AEMD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $8.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 112.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 558,596 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 11.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 28,097 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 126,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.