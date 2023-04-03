Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Travelzoo Stock Performance
NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $94.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.56.
About Travelzoo
Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.
