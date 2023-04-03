Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.08. Travelzoo has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a market cap of $94.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

About Travelzoo

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

