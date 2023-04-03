MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEIP. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.31. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 177,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 61,832 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.