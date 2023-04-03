Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 7,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $152,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,054,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,439,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 2.2 %

LEGH stock opened at $22.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

