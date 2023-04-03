United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of UG stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a market cap of $43.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.09.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of United-Guardian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.