Insider Selling: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Sells 3,412 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USFD opened at $36.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 1.48.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

USFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in US Foods by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in US Foods by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

