H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.02.
H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.
