H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of H World Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of H World Group from $45.10 to $57.20 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of H World Group from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of H World Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

H World Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. H World Group has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $53.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

About H World Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after buying an additional 59,968 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in H World Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in H World Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in H World Group in the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in H World Group by 57.3% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Ltd. is engaged in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

