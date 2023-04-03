CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.39.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $621,349,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $241,749,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after buying an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

