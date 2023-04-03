ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Down 15.5 %

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ObsEva by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 155,366 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

