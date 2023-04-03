Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $59.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,158,000. Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 2,010,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,070,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 170,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

