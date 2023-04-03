Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
Anglo American Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $55.61.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
