Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Short Interest Down 7.5% in March

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the February 28th total of 433,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.39. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $55.61.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.