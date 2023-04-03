Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Declines By 6.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 336,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.75 to C$0.90 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Ascot Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.51 on Monday. Ascot Resources has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company engaged in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

