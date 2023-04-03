AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 528,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXIM Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14.

About AXIM Biotechnologies

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. It focuses on the research, development and production of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic and genetically controlled botanical products. The firm is also involved in the extraction and purification of cannabinoids technologies based on its proprietary technologies.

