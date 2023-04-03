AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV engages in the manufacture and market of specialty metals and metallurgical vacuum furnace systems and provision of engineering services. It operates through the following segments: AGM Clean Energy Materials (CEM), AGM Critical Minerals (CMI) and AGM Critical Materials Technologies (CMT).

