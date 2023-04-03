AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Update

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the February 28th total of 122,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Price Performance
Shares of AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group stock opened at $42.50 on Monday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.70.
