Short Interest in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Expands By 11.9%

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 28th total of 188,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altius Minerals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) by 209.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Altius Minerals were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Altius Minerals to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Altius Minerals Price Performance

Altius Minerals Cuts Dividend

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $16.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $20.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Royalties, Project Generation, and Renewable Royalties. The Mineral Royalties segment focuses on the acquisition and management of producing and development stage royalty and streaming interests.

