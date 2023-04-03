ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,700 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 1,519,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ASICS Stock Up 5.6 %

ASCCF stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.79. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

About ASICS

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods. It offers sportswear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Greater China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and Other Regions. The company was founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka on September 1, 1949 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

