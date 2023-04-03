Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Expands By 10.9%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 1,908,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,528.0 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $108.70 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

