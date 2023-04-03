Short Interest in Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Expands By 10.9%

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,116,800 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 1,908,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,528.0 days.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $108.70 on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $65.50 and a fifty-two week high of $108.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.