Short Interest in Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Declines By 7.7%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the February 28th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 137.1 days.
Atos Trading Up 2.8 %
AEXAF opened at $12.11 on Monday. Atos has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11.
Atos Company Profile
