Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.59 ($33.97).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance
ADRNY opened at €34.14 ($36.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 1 year high of €34.44 ($37.03).
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.