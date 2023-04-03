Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 28th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.90 ($33.23) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.80 ($34.19) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €31.59 ($33.97).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Price Performance

ADRNY opened at €34.14 ($36.71) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1 year low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 1 year high of €34.44 ($37.03).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported €0.74 ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.68 ($0.73) by €0.06 ($0.06). The firm had revenue of €23.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €24.95 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

Featured Stories

