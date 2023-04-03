Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Alstom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Alstom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ALSMY opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.