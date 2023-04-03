CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,700 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 723,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.3 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $2.17 on Monday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Company Profile
