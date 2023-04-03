International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,619,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 28th total of 2,861,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,619.0 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $1.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.62. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.13.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

