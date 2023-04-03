HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Ocuphire Pharma Stock Performance

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Ocuphire Pharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richmond Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Ocuphire Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 328,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 145,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

