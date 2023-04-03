OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OmniAb in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.29.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OABI opened at $3.68 on Friday. OmniAb has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform provides industry partners access to the diverse antibody repertoires and screening technologies to enable discovery of next-generation therapeutics. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

