Maxim Group Boosts Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Price Target to $20.00

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

Shares of LINK opened at $9.10 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

