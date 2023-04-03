IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of IN8bio stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. IN8bio has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.22.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
