Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of HSON opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.
