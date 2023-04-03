Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Receives “Buy” Rating from EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSONGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.50 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Hudson Global Price Performance

Shares of HSON opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.02. Hudson Global has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $25,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,682,196.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,509 shares of company stock worth $265,180. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

