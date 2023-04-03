Northland Securities Boosts GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $2.50

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $2.00 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

GAN Price Performance

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. GAN has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in GAN by 600.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 398,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 341,950 shares during the period. Antara Capital LP boosted its position in GAN by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,737,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAN by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 101,606 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

