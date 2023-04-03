Maxim Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

DLPN stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dolphin Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 12.15% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

