BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Lowered to $153.00 at UBS Group

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $168.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.50.

BioNTech Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $189.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.04 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $13.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 714.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,378,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,388 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in BioNTech by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,228,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BioNTech by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,718,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,416,000 after purchasing an additional 473,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,796,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after acquiring an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

