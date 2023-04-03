Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.63.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $14.27 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.57 and a beta of 1.56.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,145 shares of company stock worth $1,615,419. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

