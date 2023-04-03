Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.

FIVN stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 180,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,452,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.2% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 50.1% during the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,312,000 after buying an additional 121,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 40.6% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Five9 by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

