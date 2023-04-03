Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,303 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,794.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $309,200.00.
- On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total value of $136,850.40.
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $33,820.85.
FIVN stock opened at $72.29 on Monday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.17.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.68.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
