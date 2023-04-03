Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells $224,039.52 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $224,039.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,839.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christine Marie Utter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,202,009.22.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Christine Marie Utter sold 325 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $14,829.75.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Christine Marie Utter sold 417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $18,498.12.

On Monday, January 9th, Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,411.96.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $48.44 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTCT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. SVB Securities began coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

