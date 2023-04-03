John E. Kao Sells 34,506 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ALHC opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.