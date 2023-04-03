John E. Kao Sells 34,506 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 34,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $210,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.86.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after buying an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,637 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alignment Healthcare

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.