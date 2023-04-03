NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Director Acquires $164,000.00 in Stock

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) Director Sol J. Barer acquired 400,000 shares of NexImmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,217,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,303.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexImmune Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.47. NexImmune, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexImmune

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NexImmune by 566.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 95,104 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NexImmune by 44.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,761 shares in the last quarter. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

