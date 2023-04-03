Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $245,100.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Malecek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA opened at $48.47 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

