Insider Selling: Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Chairman Sells $426,816.75 in Stock

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) Chairman Charif Souki sold 371,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $426,816.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,428,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charif Souki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Charif Souki sold 571,994 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $600,593.70.

On Friday, March 24th, Charif Souki sold 778,700 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $778,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Charif Souki sold 470,433 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $522,180.63.

On Monday, March 20th, Charif Souki sold 418,299 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $481,043.85.

On Thursday, March 16th, Charif Souki sold 493,014 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $576,826.38.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Charif Souki sold 310,381 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $434,533.40.

On Monday, March 6th, Charif Souki sold 336,990 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total value of $512,224.80.

On Friday, March 3rd, Charif Souki sold 451,150 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $699,282.50.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Charif Souki sold 378,254 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $559,815.92.

On Monday, February 27th, Charif Souki sold 371,957 shares of Tellurian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $572,813.78.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $1.23 on Monday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

