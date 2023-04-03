Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.
CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
