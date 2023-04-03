Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

CRNX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $56,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,718. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 8,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $175,639.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,862.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 149,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,043 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,332,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after acquiring an additional 126,462 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.79 million, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

