RXO (NYSE:RXO) & Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Head-To-Head Review

RXO and Despegar.com are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Despegar.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO N/A N/A N/A Despegar.com -12.74% N/A -8.52%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 0 11 4 0 2.27 Despegar.com 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for RXO and Despegar.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.62, indicating a potential upside of 10.06%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 28.26%. Given Despegar.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than RXO.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RXO and Despegar.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion 0.48 $92.00 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $537.97 million 0.81 -$68.53 million ($1.20) -5.12

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

