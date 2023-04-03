Contrasting Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS)

Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY – Get Rating) and Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altus Power has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Altus Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67% Altus Power 54.80% -0.05% -0.02%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A Altus Power 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enel Generación Chile and Altus Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Altus Power has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 118.98%. Given Altus Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Altus Power is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enel Generación Chile and Altus Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A Altus Power $101.16 million 8.67 $5.91 million $0.34 16.12

Enel Generación Chile has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are held by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Altus Power beats Enel Generación Chile on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel Generación Chile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc., a clean electrification company, originates, develops, owns, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. The company serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

