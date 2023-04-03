Reviewing Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) and Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Petrofac pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.1%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bankinter and Petrofac, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankinter 2 1 1 0 1.75 Petrofac 0 1 4 0 2.80

Profitability

Bankinter currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.24%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Petrofac.

This table compares Bankinter and Petrofac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46% Petrofac N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Bankinter has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrofac has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bankinter and Petrofac’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankinter $2.43 billion 2.12 $1.58 billion N/A N/A Petrofac $3.06 billion 0.17 -$195.00 million N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petrofac.

Summary

Bankinter beats Petrofac on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

