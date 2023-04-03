Head-To-Head Survey: Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Brookline Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:BCAC – Get Rating) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brookline Capital Acquisition and Fate Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Fate Therapeutics 2 15 5 0 2.14

Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.44, indicating a potential upside of 241.01%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Brookline Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A -416.32% -4.75% Fate Therapeutics -292.55% -50.86% -36.11%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Brookline Capital Acquisition has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Capital Acquisition and Fate Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Capital Acquisition N/A N/A -$480,000.00 N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $96.30 million 5.81 -$281.72 million ($2.91) -1.96

Brookline Capital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.8% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Brookline Capital Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D. Mendlein on April 27, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

