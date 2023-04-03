Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) SVP Christopher David West Sells 7,210 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WGO opened at $57.70 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $70.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,539,000 after purchasing an additional 821,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after purchasing an additional 625,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 395.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,883,000 after acquiring an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

