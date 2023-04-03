Financial Analysis: AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) versus InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Rating) and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $40.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AMEN Properties and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 1 1 3.00

Volatility and Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 67.01%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMEN Properties and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMEN Properties 84.72% 57.80% 52.35% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 145.82% 12.10% 7.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMEN Properties and InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMEN Properties $4.06 million 6.47 $3.44 million N/A N/A InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 9.30 $294.97 million $1.67 5.83

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMEN Properties

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

